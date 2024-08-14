Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies & Light Rains Today; Mercury To Rise Slightly In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies, mild breezes, and light rains in the suburbs on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued cloudy weather with a chance of light rain later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature recorded was 26°C, with a potential maximum of 32°C. The average temperature is expected to be around 30.1°C. Northwesterly winds are predicted at a speed of 5.6 km/h. Sunrise was at 6:19 am, and sunset is expected at 7:07 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

The IMD predicts that minimum temperatures will remain around 26°C for the week, accompanied by light rains. After a period of cooler days during the monsoon, temperatures in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to rise in the coming days.

Slight Rise In Temperatures Anticipated

Maximum temperatures are expected to stay around 32-33°C throughout the week. With the monsoon easing after recent heavy showers, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rain showers occasionally. This could lead to a slight increase in temperatures by 2-3°C.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the satisfactory category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 52 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 51 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 101 and 200 are classified as moderate, requiring caution.