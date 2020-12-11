Mumbai Weather Update: Expect more showers this weekend

Mumbai: The sun-and-shade weather of the past few days finally delivered on its promise on Friday, when Mumbaikars witnessed a few spells of unexpected rain and thundershowers early in the morning.

Meteorologists have attributed the sudden showers to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea. The showers also brought down temperatures across areas adjoining the city.

Skymet has predicted that more rains are likely over Mumbai and its suburbs between December 11 and December 13. "The city will get back its normal sunshine December 15 onwards," the forecaster said.