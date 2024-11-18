Mumbai Weather Update: Cooler Temperatures Hit The City; Check Out AQI & More

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Weather as Winters Arrive | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts fog or mist in the morning, followed by mainly clear skies later on Monday. Today's weather prediction includes a high temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 21 degrees Celsius. Humidity in the city is currently at 53%, which is lower than it has been in the past few weeks. The wind will be blowing at a speed of 10 km/h in the east-to-northeast direction.

Mumbai AQI Today

Various parts of the city were covered by a blanket of haze on Monday morning. Over the last couple of days, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained consistently labelled as either 'moderate' or 'poor'. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 179 in the 'moderate' category at 4 PM on November 17th.

Weekly Weather Forecast

The city is forecast to have a variety of weather conditions, such as misty mornings and sunny skies.

November 18 and 19 will have fog or mist in the morning, followed by mostly clear skies later in the day. The highest temperature will vary from 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature will range from 21 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The forecast predicts clear skies for November 20 and 21. The highest temperature will stay steady at 34 degrees Celsius, with the lowest temperature fluctuating between 19 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

On November 22, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures ranging from 20 to 35 degrees Celsius.

November 23: It is anticipated that there will be murky conditions. The highest temperature will reach 34 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius.