 Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Predicted In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More
The weather prediction for today by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows clear skies. Plan your day according to the weather predictions. Soak up the sun, and don’t forget to put on your sunscreen and sunglasses as you enjoy the beautiful weather.

Manasi Kamble Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Skies stay clear in Mumbai city, AQI at poor levels | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted sunny skies in Mumbai today, with temperatures around 27°C. The prediction shows a low of 22°C and a high of 35°C. Humidity is 50%, and the city is facing strong winds at 11 km/h. The sun will rise at 6:43 AM and set at 6:01 PM. Winter is expected to hit soon after a long wait.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to see a minimum temperature of 26.69 °C and a maximum temperature of 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow, the humidity is expected to reach 52%.

The forecast for today indicates a clear sky. Kindly organise your day based on the expected temperatures and weather forecasts. Bask in the sunlight and remember to apply your sunscreen and wear your sunglasses while you relish the weather.

The dream city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 128, indicating it has poor standards. Children and individuals with respiratory conditions are urged to reduce extended outdoor activities. Organise your day to maintain good health.

