Mumbai weather update: City's temperature drops below 19 degrees

As cold winds swept parts of Maharashtra, minimum temperatures dropped across the state on Tuesday morning. Mumbai, too, experienced cool weather today as the minimum temperature dropped below 19 degrees Celsius.
India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 18.2 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature continued to remain high. According to Mumbai IMD's website on Tuesday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded a high temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius and 34.8 degree Celsius respectively.
In other parts of the state, especially interior Maharashtra along Marathwada and Vidarbha, temperatures were much lower. Parbhani recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 8.5 degrees Celsius, while Nagpur recorded 14 degrees Celsius, and Pune recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius.
The drop in temperature has affected Mumbai’s air quality. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Tuesday was 169 (moderate) with PM2.5 levels in the moderate category at 81 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 154 (moderate).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
