Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains 'poor' at 193; temperature at 31°C

Mumbai weather update: City's air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 193; temperature at 31°C | FPJ

City's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 193, on Monday 11 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 118 and 240 respectively.

Mumbai's air quality had dipped into the poor category on Saturday morning as the city's AQI stood at 208.

Experts were quoted in a report saying that the city is seeing very light and calm winds which leads dust particles to accumulate and thus are remaining closer to earth's surface thereby causing a dip in air quality.

Mumbai Weather

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours while the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 34°C and 20°C respectively.

The temperature of the city is 21.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 86% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Mazgaon: 257 AQI Poor

Sion: 195 AQI Poor

Vile Parle: 123 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 353 AQI Poor

Thane: 111 AQI Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: 243 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is moderate with an AQI of 158. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing moderate AQI of 156. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 134 while Kolkata stood at 194 at very poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 136 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 141. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 257 today.