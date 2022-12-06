Mumbai weather update: City's air quality is shy of 'very poor' category, AQI at 297; temperature at 25.2°C | FPJ

Mumbai has been witnessing warm but hazy days and the city's air quality is shy of dipping further to 'very poor' category. On Tuesday, the city saw an overall AQI of 297 at 9 am with several areas in the city seeing 'very poor' air quality.

Meanwhile the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 124 and 230 respectively.

According to SAFAR, stagnant winds, the drop in temperature and suspended pollutants mixing with moisture in the atmosphere is causing haze. They predicted the air quality in city to worsen due to the gradual decrease in temperature.

When the air temperature is low and winds are not at a high speed, particulate matter tends to get attached to the moisture droplets in the atmosphere and stay there instead of rising above or moving away, explained Gufran Beig of SAFAR. “As Mumbai is a humid city, this phenomenon is more likely. The smog causes a hazy look and visibility decreases,” explained Mr Beig.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

According to the Indian Meterological Department, Mumbai will see partly cloudy sky for the next 48 hours while the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 33°C and 22°C respectively.

The temperature of the city is 25.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 85% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 282 AQI · Poor

Borivali: 314 AQI · Very Poor

Sion: 318 AQI · Very Poor

Powai: 305 AQI · Very Poor

Thane: 167 AQI · Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 162 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 162. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing poor AQI of 212. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 231 while Kolkata stood at 390 at very poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 190 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 139. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 337 today.