Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light To Moderate Rain, Thundershowers In Coming Days; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In 33 Districts

Mumbai: After a brief hiatus, Mumbai is set to experience a spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city will remain cloudy with a possibility of rain and thunderstorms for the next four to five days.

According to the IMD forecast, Friday morning saw scattered showers in most parts of the city, and this trend is likely to continue. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 26°C.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal. The alert warns of thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

According to the latest data, significant rainfall has been recorded in various districts of Maharashtra. In Satara, Mahabaleshwar received 10 mm of rainfall, while Jalgaon received a total of 30 mm and 37 mm respectively. Latur's Udgir recorded 15 mm of rainfall. Pune's Chinchwad-Pune saw 23 mm of rainfall. In Satara again, Mahabaleshwar received 9.5 mm of rainfall, and Jalgaon recorded 25 mm. Sindhudurg's Vengurla received 16 mm of rainfall.

Looking ahead to the upcoming days in Mumbai, Sunday and Monday are expected to see a gentle rise in minimum temperature to around 27°C. However, IMD suggests a slight dip on Tuesday with temperatures around 26°C. Wednesday through Friday are expected to see temperatures ranging from 25-27°C.

The highest maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 37.8°C in Nandurbar. Santacruz recorded 32.7°C while Colaba saw a maximum temperature of 30.0°C. Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2°C on June 15. With this forecast in place, residents can expect a pleasant spell of weather in the coming days.