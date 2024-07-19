Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Showers, IMD Issues Red Alert For 6 Maharashtra Districts

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts in Maharashtra on Thursday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The districts under the red alert include Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, Mumbai is expected to experience light showers for the next four days till July 22. While the city may not see severe weather conditions, the surrounding districts are bracing for a more intense storm. Rainfall measurements in Mumbai reveal that Colaba received 101.0 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, totaling 79.3 mm since 08:30 AM on the previous day, bringing the seasonal total to 1303.1 mm, which is 297.5 mm above normal. Santacruz experienced 50.2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, with a total of 44.0 mm since 08:30 AM, resulting in a seasonal total of 1314.2 mm, which is 247.1 mm above normal.

In addition to the red alert districts, eight other districts have been put on orange alert for today, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, and Wardha. These districts can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The orange alert is a warning to be prepared for the impending weather conditions. Residents in these districts are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The IMD has predicted that the weather conditions will be worst in the red alert districts, with extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected at isolated places. The agency has warned of potential damage to crops, infrastructure, and life due to the severe weather conditions. The state disaster management authority has set up relief camps and emergency services are on standby.

IMD Official said, "Our observations indicate that the low-pressure area over central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a well-marked low-pressure system, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels and tilting southwestwards with height. It is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to continue moving northwestwards and make landfall along the Odisha coast within the subsequent 24 hours."