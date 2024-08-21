Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rains Today; Mercury To Dip In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update: Rains Return, Easing Heat And Humidity; IMD Issues Yellow Alert | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced partially cloudy skies, mild breezes, and scattered rainfall in the suburbs on Wednesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continued cloudy conditions with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28°C, with expectations of the maximum reaching up to 32°C. The average temperature is predicted to hover around 30°C throughout the day. Winds from the north are expected to blow at a speed of 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 6:21 am, and sunset is anticipated at 7:02 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD has predicted that the minimum temperatures will remain around 28°C on Thursday, with a slight drop expected later in the week. Light rains are likely to continue, contributing to cooler conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 28°C, while the maximum temperatures are forecasted to stay between 29°C and 32°C.

Mercury To Dip Slightly

After a brief period of warmer weather, the temperatures in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to decrease again in the coming days. With the monsoon easing after recent heavy showers, Mumbai is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall occasionally. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coastal areas of Maharashtra.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the satisfactory range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 51 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while those ranging from 51 to 100 are satisfactory. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as moderate, suggesting the need for caution.