Mumbai weather update: City to see partly cloudy sky, light rains for next 48 hours

Mumbaikars woke up to a dreamy sky this morning. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted that the city will see partly cloudy sky in the morning.

The weather agency has forecasted that the city will see a generally cloudy sky towards evening and witness light to moderate rain. Meanwhile, the city and suburbs will see a partly cloudy sky with light rain over the next 48 hours.

The temperature will be hovering around 30 degrees Celcius to 25 degrees Celcius.

The city last week saw continuous moderate showers along with intense spells due to a cyclonic circulation.

The IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10. Officials said that the monsoon in Mumbai, Thane is likely to retreat during the second week of October.