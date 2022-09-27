Mumbai weather update: City to see light rains, thundershowers for next 48 hours | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai will see a generally cludy sky with light rain and thundershowers for the next 48 hours, said the India Meteorological Department.

The weather agency has also said that the temperature is expected to hover between 25 degrees Celcius and 31 degrees Celcius.

The city and suburban area for past two weeks have been witnessing spells of moderate showers with occasional intense rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation.

Last Wednesday, the temperature in city also dropped by two degree Celcius due to the prevalent weather conditions. IMD official KS Hosalikar had said the drop in temperature brought chill air during the daytime and the nights got colder as well.

However, the rain is retreating; IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10. Officials said that the monsoon in Mumbai, Thane is likely to retreat during the second week of October.