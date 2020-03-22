Mumbai Weather Update: City to get slight relief as maximum temperature drops to 30.6°C

On Sunday, Mumbaikars will get slight relief from heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 30.6°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 20.7°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.8°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 82% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 46 (Good) on Saturday morning.
On March 19, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Max and Min Temperature anomaly for all India for 4 weeks by ERF IMD issued today. From 3rd week from today (from first week of April), the Min Temp is showing positive anomaly in interior of Maharashtra, NW and Central India and mid-April, Tmax rise over west coast."
On Saturday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 33.1°C°C and the minimum temperature was 22.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32.2°C and the minimum was 22.8°C.
