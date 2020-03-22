Mumbai Weather Update: City to get slight relief as maximum temperature drops to 30.6°C

On Sunday, Mumbaikars will get slight relief from heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 30.6°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 20.7°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.8°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 82% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 46 (Good) on Saturday morning.