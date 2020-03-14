Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29.3°C

Mumbaikars to get slight relief from the heat on Saturday as the maximum temperature dropped to 29.3°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that 29.3°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 17.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29°C and the minimum will be 19°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 69% in Santacruz and 68% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 98 (Satisfactory) on Saturday morning.
IMD has predicted that maximum temperature is expected to rise from Saturday onwards. K.S. Hosalikar, the deputy director general of IMD, on Saturday tweeted, "Very windy, cool and pleasant evening today in Mumbai, with Tmax again 30°C. The minimum temperature on Saturday morning would be around 18-20, with few places further drop. The minimum temperature would gradually rise from Sunday onwards. The maximum temperature is expected to show a rise from Saturday onwards. Watch SUMMER signs from 16 March."
On Friday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.9°C and the minimum temperature was 19.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 29.6°C and the minimum was 21.5°C.
