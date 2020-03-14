Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29.3°C

Mumbaikars to get slight relief from the heat on Saturday as the maximum temperature dropped to 29.3°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that 29.3°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 17.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29°C and the minimum will be 19°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 69% in Santacruz and 68% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 98 (Satisfactory) on Saturday morning.