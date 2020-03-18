Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 37.5°C

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz 37.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 20.2°C.
The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 36°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 60% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 153 (Moderate) on Wednesday morning.
On Sunday, KS Hosalikar, the deputy director-general, the western region had tweeted, "As per IMD GFS guidance, Tmax next 24, 48 hrs could be 36-38 Deg C in North Konkan, including Mumbai. Adjoining interior areas of Konkan, N Madhya Maharashtra could show more than 38 Deg C. Interior Marathwada also likely to rise in Tmax in the next 48 hrs."
On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 37°C and the minimum temperature was 20.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 34.2°C and the minimum was 21.7°C.
