Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 37.4°C

A day after getting some respite from heat, the temperatures in Mumbai rose to 37.4°C on Wednesday. This comes a week after the maximum temperature had touched 38°C on February 18.
According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory, the maximum temperature will be 37.4°C, with a minimum temperature of 22°C on Wednesday. While in the other hand, IMD forecasted a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum temperature of 21.8°C in Colaba.
The financial capital will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 26% in Santacruz and 59% in Colaba, states the IMD's weather report. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 99 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning.
The temperature on Tuesday hovered around 32.5°C. The maximum temperature in Santacruz was 32.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 18°C. In Colaba, the maximum temperature was 31.6°C and the minimum temperature was 21°C.
The highest temperature so far this year, was recorded on February 18. With maximum temperature touching 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal in Santacruz, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)