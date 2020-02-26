Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 37.4°C

The financial capital will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 26% in Santacruz and 59% in Colaba, states the IMD's weather report. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 99 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning.

The temperature on Tuesday hovered around 32.5°C. The maximum temperature in Santacruz was 32.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 18°C. In Colaba, the maximum temperature was 31.6°C and the minimum temperature was 21°C.

The highest temperature so far this year, was recorded on February 18. With maximum temperature touching 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal in Santacruz, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal.