Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 36°C

Mumbaikars to feel the heat as the maximum temperature on Sunday rose to 36°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. On other hand, minimum temperature was 24°C.

Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 67% in Santacruz and 68% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 78 (Satisfactory) on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Thunderstorm warnings for coming 3 days in Maharashtra. Weather is likely to remain active with gusty winds, lightning at few places with probability of Hailstorms at isolated places. Watch for realtime Nowcast warnings for these areas from IMD."