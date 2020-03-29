Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 36°C

Mumbaikars to feel the heat as the maximum temperature on Sunday rose to 36°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. On other hand, minimum temperature was 24°C.
Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 67% in Santacruz and 68% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 78 (Satisfactory) on Sunday morning.
On Saturday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Thunderstorm warnings for coming 3 days in Maharashtra. Weather is likely to remain active with gusty winds, lightning at few places with probability of Hailstorms at isolated places. Watch for realtime Nowcast warnings for these areas from IMD."
The Met department on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over North Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra. The prediction is for Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Ahmednagar districts till March 30, while in other parts it is for next 48 hours starting from Friday morning.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 35.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 23.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 34.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 24.2°C.
