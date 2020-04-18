Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

The country's meteorological department on Wednesday said that India will receive normal monsoon this season. In its forecast for the Southwest monsoon that covers 75 percent of the country, and thereby may bring much-needed respite to the economy, which is reeling under the catastrophic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing an online briefing, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said quantitatively, the rainfall is likely to be 100 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) in the monsoon season (June-September) with a model error of 5 percent.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Friday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 34.3°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.6°C.