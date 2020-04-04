Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

Mumbaikars to feel the heat as the maximum temperature on Saturday rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. On other hand, minimum temperature was 25°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 63% in Santacruz and 74% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 64 (Satisfactory) on Saturday morning.

In the meanwhile the IMD has predicted that in coming days maximum temperature in Maharashtra could rise above 38°C. On Wednesday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, Interior of Maharashtra & adjoining central India, max temp could be rising above 38 °C in coming days,as seen from model guidance. Spread also likely to increase & will be seen over into Gujarat & towards southern side too. Mumbai could also be around 36°C."