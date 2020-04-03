Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

On Friday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 25°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 70% in Santacruz and 77% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 62 (Satisfactory) on Tuesday morning.
In the meanwhile the IMD has predicted that in coming days maximum temperature in Maharashtra could rise above 38°C. On Wednesday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, Interior of Maharashtra & adjoining central India, max temp could be rising above 38 °C in coming days,as seen from model guidance. Spread also likely to increase & will be seen over into Gujarat & towards southern side too. Mumbai could also be around 36°C."
The IMD on Monday predicted that average temperature in some parts of country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Thursday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 33.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 24°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 31.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 24°C.
