Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

Mumbaikars to feel the heat as the maximum temperature on Monday rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. On other hand, minimum temperature was 23°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 56% in Santacruz and 61% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 47 (Good) on Monday morning.

On Saturday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Thunderstorm warnings for coming 3 days in Maharashtra. Weather is likely to remain active with gusty winds, lightning at few places with probability of Hailstorms at isolated places. Watch for realtime Nowcast warnings for these areas from IMD."