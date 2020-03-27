Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

On Friday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 26°C.
Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 80% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 84 (Satisfactory) on Thursday morning.
The Met department on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over North Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra. The afternoon report issued by the IMD, Mumbai said the speed of gusty winds would be around 30-40 km per hour over these regions.
The prediction is for Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Ahmednagar districts till March 30, while in other parts it is for next 48 hours starting from Friday morning. The belt from Dhule district in the north to Kolhapur in the south is likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning and hail at isolated places, the IMD predicted.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Thursday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 33.1°C, while the minimum temperature was 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32°C, while the minimum temperature was 24.8°C.
