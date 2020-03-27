Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

On Friday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 35°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 26°C.

Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 80% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 84 (Satisfactory) on Thursday morning.

The Met department on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over North Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra. The afternoon report issued by the IMD, Mumbai said the speed of gusty winds would be around 30-40 km per hour over these regions.