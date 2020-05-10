Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 34°C

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 71% in Santacruz and 84% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 35 (Good) on Sunday morning.