Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 34°C

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.1°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 69% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 38 (Good) on Saturday morning.