Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 34°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.2°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today in the morning but will become partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening, with a relative humidity of about 74% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 42 (Good) on Friday morning.