Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 34°C

On Saturday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 34°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 24°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 76% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 66 (Satisfactory) on Saturday morning.

The IMD on March 30 predicted that average temperature in some parts of country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.