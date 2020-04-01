Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 33°C

Mumbaikars to feel the heat as the maximum temperature on Tuesday as maximum temperature rose to 33°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. On other hand, minimum temperature was 23°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 83% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 37 (Good) on Monday morning.
In the meanwhile the IMD has predicted that in coming days maximum temperature in Maharashtra could rise above 38°C. On Wednesday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, Interior of Maharashtra & adjoining central India, max temp could be rising above 38 °C in coming days,as seen from model guidance. Spread also likely to increase & will be seen over into Gujarat & towards southern side too. Mumbai could also be around 36°C."
The IMD on Monday predicted that average temperature in some parts of country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.
Moreover, frequency of heat waves in the core heat wave zone is likely to be slightly above normal during the season. Core heat wave zone covers Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana and other meteorological subdivisions such as Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 33.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 23.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32°C, while the minimum temperature was 24°C.
