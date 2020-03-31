Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 33°C

On Tuesday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 33°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 24°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 64% in Santacruz and 71% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 41 (Good) on Tuesday morning.

The IMD on Monday predicted that average temperature in some parts of country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.