Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 33°C

On Thursday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 33°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 26°C.
Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 82% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 55 (Satisfactory) on Thursday morning.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 34.1°C, while the minimum temperature was 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32°C, while the minimum temperature was 24.8°C.
On Tuesday, some parts of Maharashtra witnessed rain and thunder. Mahabaleshwar experienced one of the wettest days of March on Wednesday when the hill station recorded 33mm rainfall within nine hours ending 5.30 pm. The IMD has forecast rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, hail and lightning over Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur and Solapur districts to continue till March 29.
On Wednesday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Please watch for severe weather warnings for next 5 days in Maharashtra. Today & tomorrow please watch. Thunderstorms associated with lightning, gusty winds, rains & possibilities of hail at isolated places in coming days. Mahabaleshwar already cloudy with rains."
India received 5.4 mm of rainfall in the week ended today, 34% lower than the normal of 8.3 mm for the period, the India Meteorological Department said. During the week, central India and south peninsula received above-normal rainfall while northwest India and east and northeast India received below-normal rains.
