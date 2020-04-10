Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 32°C

On Friday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 32°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 23°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 76% in Santacruz and 84% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 77 (Satisfactory) on Friday morning.
The IMD on March 30 predicted that average temperature in some parts of country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.
Moreover, frequency of heat waves in the core heat wave zone is likely to be slightly above normal during the season. Core heat wave zone covers Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana and other meteorological subdivisions such as Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Thursday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 32.1°C, while the minimum temperature was 22.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 23.2°C.
