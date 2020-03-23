Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 31.9°C

On Monday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 31.9°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Monday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 47 (Good) on Monday morning.