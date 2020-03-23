Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 31.9°C

On Monday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 31.9°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Monday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 47 (Good) on Monday morning.
IMD also has predicted that northwest India will witness isolated rainfall till Wednesday. Isolated light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from today till Wednesday and intensity will be the highest during Tue-Wed, India Meteorological Department said.
On Monday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 30.6°C and the minimum temperature was 20.7°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 30.8°C and the minimum was 22.8°C.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)