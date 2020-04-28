Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature in city rises to 35°C

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 70% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 31 (Good) on Monday morning.