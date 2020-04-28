Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature in city rises to 35°C

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 70% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 31 (Good) on Monday morning.
On March 30, the IMD predicted that the average temperature in some parts of the country is likely to remain above normal during the April-June period. The April-June seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures are also likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celcius to 1.0 degree Celcius over most of the subdivisions of northwest, west, central, east and western peninsular India, it said.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Monday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 33.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 26°C.
