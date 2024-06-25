Mumbai Weather Update: City, Suburbs To See light To Moderate Rainfall Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert | File

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar for today, with heavy rainfall expected in the next few days. According to IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble, while Mumbai will experience light rainfall on Tuesday, the city is expected to face heavy to very heavy rains on June 26 and 27, with some areas potentially receiving extremely heavy rainfall.

“Our models indicate that the rain-bearing systems are moving westwards across the state, influenced significantly by the Arabian Sea. Other parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara, Akola, and Amravati, have already been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall,” said Kamble.

For the next 24 hours, Mumbai is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 26°C, respectively.

In the subsequent 48 hours, the city will see a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain in both the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C and 25°C, respectively.

The recent rainfall data recorded from 8am on June 23 to 8am on June 24 indicates that Mumbai City received an average of 6.55 mm of rain. The Eastern Suburbs recorded 4.51 mm, while the Western Suburbs experienced a higher average rainfall of 7.59 mm.

Mumbai-Santacruz recorded 6.7 mm of rainfall, while Mumbai Colaba recorded 5.6 mm. With the monsoon season in full swing, the city's infrastructure and emergency services are bracing for the anticipated heavy downpours, aiming to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.