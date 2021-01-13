Mumbai weather update: City sizzles at over 35 degrees Celsius

After experiencing a dip in the temperature for a few days and spell of light showers in the various parts of Mumbai, the city’s maximum temperature further increased on Tuesday, touching 35.3 degrees Celsius, beating last year’s temperature high for January. The maximum temperature in January last year was 34.5 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 35.3 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius. According to weather experts, the weather in the city is likely to remain warmer till January 14.