Mumbai weather update: City sizzles at over 35 degrees Celsius

After experiencing a dip in the temperature for a few days and spell of light showers in the various parts of Mumbai, the city’s maximum temperature further increased on Tuesday, touching 35.3 degrees Celsius, beating last year’s temperature high for January. The maximum temperature in January last year was 34.5 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 35.3 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius. According to weather experts, the weather in the city is likely to remain warmer till January 14.
The minimum temperatures also remained high on Tuesday. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in the ‘poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Wednesday was 249 (very poor). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
