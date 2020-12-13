Mumbai weather update: City receives light showers; IMD says Maharashtra likely to receive light to moderate rainfall next three days

On Sunday morning, Mumbai and adjoining areas received light showers owing to the presence of a low pressure weather system in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai and adjoining areas -- including Thane -- will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain throughout Sunday.
The IMD has also said that Maharashtra will likely receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two-three days.
Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai centre deputy director-general K S Hosalikar wrote: “Under influence of NW & SE winds confluence over central India, there is a possibility of light/moderate rains over parts of the interior of Maharashtra, N Madhya Mah, Konkan region in next 2,3 days."
On Friday, the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea brought light showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. A low-pressure area had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and its adjoining southwest area. This led to cloud formation and humidity, resulting in light showers over the region.
According to IMD, Mumbai had recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature last week, signalling the beginning of winter, but the mercury may not drop further due to the formation of the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.
As a result of the unseasonal rain, the maximum temperature in the city saw a drop. On Sunday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 23.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Santacruz and Colaba recorded a high temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius and 28.8 degree Celsius respectively.
