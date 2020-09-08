Mumbai weather update: City likely to receive light rainfall today, says IMD

After receiving rainfall yesterday, Mumbai witnessed clear skies on Tuesday. The city has been experiencing a rise in temperature as well as high humidity over the last few days, but Mumbaikars can get slight relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of light rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement on Tuesday.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that modearte to isolated heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada is expected in next 24 to 48 hours. "As per IMD GFS guidance there could be mod to isolated heavy falls in Madhya Mah & parts of Marathwada in next 24-48 Hrs with possibility of enhanced activity in Ghat areas on Day 2. Week end also favorable conditions for mod to isol hvy falls in interiors", Hosalikar tweeted.