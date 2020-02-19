Mumbai Weather Update: City gets marginal relief from hot weather; temperature drops to 36.5°C

Cooler days seem to be behind Mumbai as temperatures touched 38°C this week. Mumbai recorded it's hottest February day of this season on Monday.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of February so far in Mumbai is 39.6°C (1966).

Mumbai may however get marginal relief on February 19.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a maximum temperature of 36.5°C and a minimum temperature of 20.8°C as per the Santacruz observatory on Wednesday. It also predicted a relative humidity of 79%.

"Mumbai may get marginal relief from ongoing hot weather conditions today. Hot easterly winds are being replaced by comparatively less warmer north easterlies. Maximum to drop," Mahesh Palawat, the Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather took to Twitter to say.