Mumbai Weather Update: City gets a respite from high temperatures as maximum drops to 30.7 degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast clear skies and a maximum temperature of 30.7°C for Mumbai (Santacruz observatory). The minimum temperature according to the forecast was 21.4°C.
Similarly the Colaba observatory forecast a maximum temperature of 30.8°C and a minimum temperature of 21.6.
The air quality index (AQI) for PM 10 pollutants – was 107 (Acceptable) on Tuesday morning.
The lower temperatures should provide some relief to the city that has so far seen temperatures rise up to 38.4°C this year.
According to IMD, the Santacruz observatory noted a relative humidity of 85% while the Colaba unit observed a relative humidity of 91% on Tuesday.
While other parts of the country has received rainfall, there has been no such occurrence in Mumbai so far this year. According to the IMD forecast, it is not expected on Tuesday as well. However, Skymet Weather forecasts thunderstorms in the coming week, on Friday and Saturday.
