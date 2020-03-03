Mumbai Weather Update: City gets a respite from high temperatures as maximum drops to 30.7 degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast clear skies and a maximum temperature of 30.7°C for Mumbai (Santacruz observatory). The minimum temperature according to the forecast was 21.4°C.

Similarly the Colaba observatory forecast a maximum temperature of 30.8°C and a minimum temperature of 21.6.

The air quality index (AQI) for PM 10 pollutants – was 107 (Acceptable) on Tuesday morning.

The lower temperatures should provide some relief to the city that has so far seen temperatures rise up to 38.4°C this year.

According to IMD, the Santacruz observatory noted a relative humidity of 85% while the Colaba unit observed a relative humidity of 91% on Tuesday.