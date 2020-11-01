Mumbai weather update: City experiences cool weather for second consecutive day

On Saturday, the city felt a nip in the air as minimum temperatures lowered. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21°C on Saturday, which is 1.4°C below normal. The weather agency has predicted that the city will witness clear sky for the next three days and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday morning, IMD's Santacruz weather observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 21°C, which was 1.4 degree below normal and a two-degree drop from Friday’s 23°C. The maximum temperature in the suburbs was 34.7°C.

Meanwhile, IMD's Colaba weather station recorded the minimum temperature at 23.6°C on Sunday morning. The maximum temperature was 33.5°C. According to IMD, the dip in temperatures was a result of a change in the wind direction.

The southwest monsoon finally withdrew from the entire country on Wednesday, 13 days after its normal date of the retreat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 1, its normal annual onset date. Its timely onset was aided by cyclone Nisarga. The monsoon covered the entire country by June 26, twelve days ahead of its normal date of July 8.

Its withdrawal was also late. The southwest monsoon retreated from west Rajasthan and parts of Punjab on September 28, eleven days after its normal withdrawal date. The normal date for the monsoon to retreat from the country is October 15.

During the four-month rainfall period, the country received 109 per cent rainfall of the long period average (LPA) with three of four months -- June (118 per cent), August (127 per cent) and September (104 per cent) -- witnessing above-normal rainfall, while July recorded (90 per cent) deficient rainfall. Generally, maximum rainfall is received in July and August.