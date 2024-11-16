 Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Cloudy Skies Today; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an increase in humidity in Mumbai; with morning fog and mist, temperatures will vary from 25 to 36 degrees Celsius, and a partly cloudy sky will be seen later.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies in Mumbai; AQI At Moderate Levels | FPJ/Manasi Kamble

Mumbai: The weather in the dream city for today predicts that the sky will be cloudy. Please organise your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Have fun in the sun; remember your sunscreen and sunglasses while taking in the nice weather.

Mumbai Weather Report

The temperature in Mumbai on November 16, 2024, is 28°C with a forecasted low of 25°C and high of 36°C. The humidity level is at 65%, with a wind speed of 62 km/h. The sun will come up at 06:46 AM and go down at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

The forecast for Mumbai on Sunday, November 17, 2024, predicts temperatures ranging from 27.9°C to 30.84°C. The humidity levels are expected to reach 58% tomorrow.

Mumbai AQI Today

Today's Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai is 141, categorised as moderate. An AQI of 0-50 is considered "good," 51-100 is "satisfactory," 101-200 is "moderate," 201-300 is "poor," 301-400 is "very poor," and 401-500 is "severe."

Mumbai Weekly Weather Forecast

According to predictions by IMD, Mumbai is expected to experience sunny periods and a few misty mornings in the upcoming week. This morning, fog or mist is expected to clear, leading to mainly clear skies, with temperatures rising slightly to reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

Experts predict a slight decrease in daytime temperatures over the next four to five days due to a change in wind patterns.

article-image

Between November 16 and 19, clear weather is expected, with daytime temperatures reaching around 34-36 degrees Celsius. Importantly, it is expected that the mornings will continue to be cooler, with minimum temperatures decreasing gradually from 24 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

