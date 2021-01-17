Mumbai weather update: At 18.2 degrees Celsius, city continues to witness winter chills

The drop in temperature has also affected Mumbai’s air quality. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Sunday was 221 (poor) with PM2.5 levels in the poor category at 97 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 165 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Sunday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 9.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 16.4 degrees Celsius in Nashik, and 18.5 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon. Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius, Akola 17.9 degrees Celsius, and Gondia 11.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.