Mumbai weather update: At 16 degrees Celsius, city records season's lowest minimum temperature so far

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 8.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 8.4 degrees Celsius in Nashik and 9 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon. Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Akola-9.6 degrees Celsius, and Gondia -7.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Aurangabad recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Parbhani 7.6 degrees Celsius, Beed-10.1 degrees Celsius and Osmanabad-11.4 degrees Celsius, it said. In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur had a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, Sangli -12.6 degrees Celsius, and Satara -9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.