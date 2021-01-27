Mumbai weather update: At 15.3 degrees Celsius, city records lowest temperature of the season

The maximum temperatures recorded also saw a slight dip. According to the IMD Mumbai website, Santacruz, and Colaba recorded maximum temperatures of 29 and 28.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in several other parts of Maharashtra, which, as per the IMD, is due to the northerly winds.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 12.5 degrees Celsius, in Nashik 21 degrees Celsius, and in Jalgaon 11.5 degrees Celsius. Satara recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad 14.1 degrees Celsius, and Malegaon 13 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

"The IMD had already predicted a drop in temperature from Wednesday onwards. Today morning, Mumbai city's minimum temperature was 15.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this year," an IMD official told news agency PTI.

The northerly winds have resulted in a drop in temperatures across North India, he noted. "Maharashtra's weather conditions are also impacted because of it, with cooler breeze and chill in several parts of the state."