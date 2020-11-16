Mumbai weather update: As minimum temperature rise, air quality in city dips to 'moderate' category

Meanwhile, amid Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Mumbai dipped to the 'moderate' category on Monday morning. The city's Air Quality Index on Monday was 108, according to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR), which was much lower than Delhi which recorded an AQI of 300 which was in the poor category.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Monday was 108 (moderate) with PM2.5 levels in the satisfactory category at 56 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 111 (moderate).

The reason which could be partly attributed to this observation was Mumbaikar's adherence to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines issued for Diwali whereby bursting of firecrackers was strictly banned apart from a minor relaxation provided on the festival day.

Meanwhile, SAFAR also predicted that the air quality in Mumbai could worsen in the next three days and AQI of PM 10 pollutants could reach the 148-mark by early next week.

The AQI hovering in the ‘hazardous’ levels (especially in the later stages of winter) has been a concern for many years, medical experts have warned that air pollution can aggravate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.