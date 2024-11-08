Mumbai Weather Update: AQI Reaches 'Moderate' Levels, Humidity Drops In City

AQI At 'Moderate' Standards, Dip In Humidity Seen | File

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai today, November 8, 2024, is recorded at 28 °C. The forecast for the day shows a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 35°C. The wind speed is 11 km/h and the relative humidity is 50%. The sun will rise at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, it is expected that Mumbai will encounter a minimum temperature of 27.06 °C and a maximum of 31.17 °C. Tomorrow, the humidity will reach 51%.

New record this season 📉



Mumbai's cool temperature touches 20°C for the first time ❄️

Today's low: 20.1°C



More cooler mornings are expected for the next few days. https://t.co/7oI6JCLkTM — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) November 7, 2024

The forecast for today indicates that the sky will be clear. Kindly organise your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Bask in the sunshine and remember to bring your sunscreen and sunglasses while you appreciate the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today is measured at 194.0, reflecting moderate air quality in the city. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), an AQI for PM10 from zero to 50 is deemed 'good', 50 to 100 'satisfactory', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor', and 400 to 500 'severe'.