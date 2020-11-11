Mumbai weather update: Air pollution level rises in city as temperature drops to 19.4 degrees

The city experienced cool weather on Wednesday morning, as the minimum temperature dipped to 19.4 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperature at the city's Santacruz observatory on Tuesday dipped to 19.4 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature continued to remain high. According to Mumbai IMD's website on Wednesday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded a high temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius and 32.5 degree Celsius respectively.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the drop temperatures to the easterly to northeasterly winds direction.
The drop in temperature also affected city’s air quality on Wednesday. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 215, which is considered to be poor.
The AQI hovering in the ‘hazardous’ levels (especially in the later stages of winter) has been a concern for many years, medical experts have warned that air pollution can aggravate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Mumbai had recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far. The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius, over 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
Earlier, weather experts had stated that the temperature may fluctuate between the normal level due to anticyclone wind patterns, but winter will arrive not sooner than December this year.