Mumbai Rains: Cloudy Skies With Light Showers, Thunderstorms Anticipated On June 10; Regions Of Maharashtra Under Yellow Alert | File Photo

Mumbai: The City of Dreams, Mumbai, has entered June with warm weather and cloudy skies compared to the weather last month. Fewer regions have faced light to moderate rainfalls since the morning of June 10. IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers to occur today in city and suburban areas even though the skies look blue and bright.

Today's Weather Forecast

On June 10, the temperature was 29 degrees Celsius, humidity 75%, precipitation 5%, and wind 14 KMPH as of 9 AM on Monday. IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city, with temperatures varying between a minimum and maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

For June 11, IMD predicts similar weather conditions, anticipating Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.

Rain Alert In Maharashtra

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai faces no alerts on June 10. Few districts of Maharashtra, such as, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Solapur, Beed, Dharashiv, Nagpur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Gonda, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Sangli are under yellow alert where as other regions have been signaled green, indicating no alerts in other regions of Maharashtra.

Today's AQI

According to latest update by Sameer app bt CPCB, today's AQI is at 67 indicating moderate level of air quality. Mumbai has been seeing similar air quality since beginning of monsoons.