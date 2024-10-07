Mumbai Weather Today: Keep Umbrellas Ready As IMD Predicts Rainfall In City

Mumbai weather report: IMD Predicts Rainfall In The CIty | PTI

Mumbai: The dream city is experiencing humid temperatures due to October heat hitting the city. Today the day starts humid with temperatures at 30.35 °C, with the forecast showing a low of 28.13 °C and a high of 32.7 °C.

The humidity level is at 68% and the wind is blowing at a speed of 68 km/h. On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in Mumbai, the sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:22 PM, with predicted minimum and maximum temperatures of 28.39 °C and 32.7 °C, respectively.

Be ready for a hot day tomorrow as well, with humidity levels at 67%. Plan outdoor activities accordingly.

If you are sensitive to heat, pay attention to the weather forecast and choose clothing and activities suitable for the current weather conditions. Carry masks, stay hydrated, and apply sunscreen!

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai is 59 today, showing a 'moderate' level of air quality in the city.

IMD Predicts Rain In Mumbai

Over the course of the next day, Mumbai and its surrounding areas should anticipate rainfall and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy all day, possibly with light rain or showers in the evening. Keep your umbrellas near you.