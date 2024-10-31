 Mumbai Weather Today: Amid Diwali Festival City Records 'Poor' Air Quality, Sunny Days Ahead
Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning on Thursday with the city temperature at 32 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature today being 35 degrees Celsius. Amid the Diwali festival, the air quality index (AQI) of the city stands at 162, with locations like BKC, Bandra East, Kandivali, Malad and Wadala among others recording AQI above 200, which falls into the 'Poor' category

article-image
Mumbai weather update: City's wakes up to poor AQI | PTI/File

Mumbai: Mumbaikars need to brace up for the sunny days, however with the possibility of light showers and lightening in the evening, the forecast by the weather department says. The city's maximum temperature on Thursday will be at 35.1 degrees Celsius and minimum will be 25.3 degrees Celsius, as per the Santacruz observatory.

Amid the festival of Diwali, the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai was recorded at 162 as of 8.30 am. However, several locations like BKC, Bandra East, Kandivali, Malad and Wadala among others recorded AQI above 200, which falls into 'Poor' category.

For the next 48 hours, the weather in Mumbai will be 'Hazy during morning hours and the possibility of light rain/thundershowers towards evening/night,' says the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai. For November 1, the temperatures in the city will continue to remain in the same range, however the citizens may witness foggy weather in the morning. Till November 6, the skies will continue to remain party cloudy.

The country is celebrating the biggest festival of the year, Diwali and several people burst firecrackers, light candles during this festivals of lights.

However, this also leads to decreased air quality. As per the SAFAR website, the AQI recorded for several locations in Mumbai today (Thursday, October 31) falls in 'Poor' category.

However, the AQI predicted for tomorrow (Friday, November 1) for several areas in Mumbai is beyond 300, which falls in 'Severe' category. As per SAFAR website, the AQI predicted for BKC is at 304, Chakala Andheri East at 310, Mazgaon at 289 and others.

Mumbai Weather Today: Amid Diwali Festival City Records 'Poor' Air Quality, Sunny Days Ahead

