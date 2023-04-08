Mumbai Weather: Parts of Maharashtra to witness rainfall; city's AQI drops to 'moderate' | PTI

Light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours, said Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Sangli, Solapur and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours," said IMD Mumbai.

Earlier, IMD predicted that light rainfall is likely in some districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, which will bring some relief to the residents of the state from the heat.

Light rain was reported in many parts of Mumbai on Friday morning, coupled with overcast skies.

Meanwhile, for Mumbai, the IMD has predicted 'partly cloudy skies towards afternoon or evening' for Saturday and Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted even hotter weather in Mumbai in the next two days with the temperature reaching 37 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening on Saturday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the moderate category, with a reading of 145 .

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 215 AQI · Poor

Worli: 97 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 142 AQI · Moderate

Mazagaon: 119 AQI · Moderate

Bhandup: 180 AQI · Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 80 AQI · Satisfactory